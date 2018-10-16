× Athens man arrested after shooting friend, driving him to hospital, deputies say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man Monday after an early morning shooting sent another man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Beechwood Road in Athens around 4 a.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. On their way to the scene, dispatch was informed that the shooting victim, Bradley Moss, was being transported to Athens Hospital by a friend.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Lunsford, 27, told police he accidentally shot Moss after they had gotten into a fight. Investigators determined Lunsford was a convicted felon and therefore wasn’t supposed to have a firearm.

Deputies also discovered that the vehicle Lunford was driving had a stolen tag. Lunsford is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Additional charges are possible.