Apple adds schmear of cream cheese to bagel emoji

Breakfast lovers rejoice! After receiving multiple complaints about its plain bagel emoji, Apple decided to revisit and upgrade the design.

It all started when Apple released the new emoji. Critics took to Twitter to say the image looked like a frozen, grocery store bagel instead of a fresh one.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese even weighed in, launching a Twitter poll.

We think that a #BagelEmoji without cream cheese is a #SadBagel, what do you think? #ItMustBeThePhilly — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) October 4, 2018

Apple finally gave in and released a new, fluffier looking bagel emoji with cream cheese in the latest beta version of Apple’s iOS 12.1.