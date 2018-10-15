Seizure causes driver to crash into Lauderdale County High School classroom

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — A woman is being transported to the hospital Monday after a seizure caused her to crash into a Lauderdale County High School classroom, according to the Rogersville Police Department. A Facebook post by the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department notes no student or faculty members were injured.

Crews say the building suffered minor structural damages and that there was no need for alarm.

Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden described the driver as an older woman. He said she did not flee the scene after the wreck and was being checked on.