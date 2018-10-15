× National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day…a day to gather, honor, and acknowledge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s a topic many people may not know much about…until perhaps it happens to you, a loved one, or a friend. But it’s a reality that needs to be acknowledged: One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. About one in 100 babies are stillborn. And there are many that die from other complications— before or after birth.

And we need to be able to talk about it.

“It’s a very taboo-type subject, because it makes people uncomfortable,” said MaryEllen Pollard, an area coordinator for Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep. “It’s a very horrible thing to think about the loss of a child. What’s important is that families want you to say their children’s name. They want you to remember.”

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month was first declared by President Ronald Reagan on October 25, 1988.

On that day he said:

“When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world. It is also meant to inform and provide resources for parents who have lost children due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, stillbirths, birth defects, SIDS, and other causes.

Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America , do hereby proclaim the month of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”

“Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” is an organization that photographs babies at the end of their life, so that families may remember them.

For those who have suffered loss, months and days of recognition are a way to gather, remember and honor a lost baby. And for those who haven’t— it’s a great way to practice acknowledgement.

“I tell people, say the child’s name, ask when milestones should have happened, bring it up to the mother,” Pollard said. “Say today, I just want you to know I’m supporting you because today might be difficult.”

The TEARS Foundation of Alabama, a non profit that provides financial assistance for infant funerals as well as bereavement support for families, is hosting a ceremony for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day today, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse. The courthouse will be lit pink in blue and there will be luminaries with each babies name, nearly 300, lit on the courthouse steps.