Madison County rape suspect dies after arrest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a man to go unconscious and die Monday as he was waiting for transportation to the Madison County Jail. Neal Matthias Grillo, 37, went unconscious after he was arrested by deputies at 10:00 a.m., according to Lieutenant Donny Shaw

Authorities say Grillo voluntarily came in for an interview at the Criminal Investigation Divison. They say he was a suspect in a rape, sodomy and burglary incident. After the interview, deputies determined they could arrest Grillo. Shaw says no use of force was used and an altercation did not ensue during the arrest process.

While waiting for transportation, Shaw says the suspect collapsed. A patrol deputy performed CPR until HEMSI arrived. Grillo was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Shaw says an autopsy and toxicology will be performed to determine what exactly did happen.