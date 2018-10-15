× “Invest in a Girl Celebration” aims to double number served through Girls, Inc. of Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala. – Girls Inc. of Huntsville invites the community to celebrate and “Invest in a Girl.”

The “Invest in a Girl Celebration” is Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall.

The reception begins at 5:15pm, with the dinner and program starting at 6pm.

Special guests include featured speaker Lynn Troy, of Troy 7, as well as Amanda Howard and Dr. Neena James.

The event is a fundraiser for Girls, Inc. of Huntsville, which encourages all girls to be strong, smart and bold through mentoring relationships; research-based programming; legislative and policy advocacy.

Tickets are $75 and available here.

This year’s celebration will specifically go toward an initiative, allowing the agency to double the number of girls served by 2020.

Funds raised will support expansion efforts at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School, McNair Junior High School, Huntsville Junior High School and Jemison High School.