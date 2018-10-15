Huntsville Police Department & U.S. Attorney’s office develop task force to keep repeat offenders off the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man is charged with making a terrorist threat against the Huntsville Police Department

HPD said 39-year-old Micah Duane Chisom made threats via telephone and in person to 911 dispatchers and police officers. According to court documents Chisom has had run-ins with the law for the last decade,

HPD is hoping a new task force with the United States Attorney's Office will keep repeat offenders like Chisom off the street.

"What we want to do is send a message to these violent felons that are in our city, or plan to come to our city to continue their criminal enterprises. We have this task force in place with the U.S. Attorney's Office. We are making a federal prison bed for you," Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said.

The Huntsville Public Safety Task Force's first example of a repeat offender being arrested is Micah Chisom. "He does have a lengthy arrest history with us," Lt. Johnson said.

According to court documents, his first encounter will law enforcement was in 1998. He's been arrested for drugs, DUI, harassment, and more.

The most recent arrest comes after threatening to harm police officers and 911 dispatchers and for firing off a gun in his McClain Lane home.

Lt. Johnson said Chisom's arrest is an example of the kind of criminals they are trying to keep off the streets of Huntsville.

"We are going to do that through strategic criminal intelligence sharing amongst the agencies, including us and also through federal sentencing," Lt. Johnson explained.

Lt. Johnson said with some state charges there is always some sort of leniency when it comes to parole and pardons, but in the federal system not so much.

"If you are sentenced federally, as U.S. Attorney Jay Town has stated in the meeting earlier today on the task force, statistically you are going to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence," Lt. Johnson said.

Chisom will be transferred to the Federal court system to be arraigned as a Felon in Possession of a firearm, according to authorities. He is facing a sentence of 10 to 15 years in the Federal Prison system and will have to serve 80-percent of the sentence.