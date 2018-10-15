× Huntsville City Schools continues to seek your input to move district forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools is about to end one series of forums and host a different set of community meetings. Each set is aimed at moving the district forward.

The first set of meetings are called School Safety Engagement Forums. Leaders said they are not town hall-style. They welcome all ideas for how to improve safety in four main areas:

The last of these is in District 4 on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Huntsville High School from 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent, said, “We are community schools, but more importantly the parents are really the backbone and foundation of what really makes our students successful and having their input and feedback is critical. We value that.”

Finley said that so far, the district has received lots of good ideas: “Things we haven’t considered,” she described.

Leaders said you can also submit ideas online, using this contact form and they would make sure to get the feedback where it needs to go to be included in the recommendations to the task force.

The next set of meetings are Community Conversations to talk about the district’s Strategic Plan. Click here for the dates.

Finley stated that these meetings will be similar to the engagement forums in style. They will include small groups where parents, teachers, and staff can dig into the issues.

“We’re really going to look at all the pillars that support our mission and vision,” she said.

Finley said turnout has not been large at the last few forums, but it has been appreciated.

“I would love more turnout, but however what’s been small turnout the feedback has been enormous and so valuable,” she said.