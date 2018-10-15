HEALS, Inc. in need of shoe donations for Madison County children

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County non-profit that strives to provide primary health care to students without insurance is asking the community for help.

The on-site medical, dental, optometry care and social services HEALS Inc, provides at local schools helps ensure underserved children have the health care they need to grow and thrive. During each child’s yearly checkup, the organization gives away a brand new pair of shoes. And with the new school year well underway, their inventory is running low.

HEALS is asking for donations of new athletic shoes. Sizes needed are:

Infant Girls:

3, 4, 5, 6

Infant Boys:

8, 8.5, 13

Childrens/Womens

Size 1.5, 2, 2.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5

Boys/Men:

1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 5.5, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 11, 11.5, 12.5, 13, 13.5

Shoes can be dropped off at any clinic location or their admin office at 1100 Meridian Street in Huntsville.