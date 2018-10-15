× From tech to entertainment, panel discussions will focus on all aspects of Huntsville innovation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some of Huntsville culture’s thought leaders and decision makers will gather in one place this week to discuss innovation in the city.

WHNT News 19, our news partners AL.com and Downtown Huntsville Inc. are joining to host a series of panels with innovators in music, food, business, tech and entertainment.

The discussion begins Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and will stream live on WHNT.com and AL.com.

The following panels will take place:

11:05 a.m. – Music Innovators

11:30 a.m. – Tech Innovators

11:55 a.m. – Entertainment Innovators

12:20 a.m. – Food and Beverage Innovators

12:45 a.m. – Entrepreneur Innovators

The panels will be moderated by WHNT and AL.com staff.