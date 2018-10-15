Digital Traffic Signs installed after student hit by car on Capshaw Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — In order to get drivers to start paying more attention on Capshaw Road, crews installed new digital traffic signs to let drivers know how fast they're going.

The Madison County Sheriff's office said the goal is for drivers to become aware of their speed and slow down. These new temporary signs come after a student was hit by a car crossing the road. She suffered minor injuries.

"The bus was off the side of the road and didn't have its signs activated at the time the student unexpectedly darted across the road," Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office explained.

The Madison County Sheriff's office said not everyone follows the current 45 mph speed limit on Capshaw Road. The county is hoping the new digital signs get drivers to pay more attention.

"It also has a little white light to catch the driver's attention and hopefully they will see the comparison in their speed and what the actual speed limit is and slow down," Lt. Shaw said.

Neighbors tell WHNT News 19 since these new digital traffic signs were installed, they've seen people slow down. But they think this is only a temporary fix and once this sign is gone, drivers will go back to their old habits of speeding up and down Capshaw Road.

Lt. Donny Shaw said neighbors may be right, but the digital signs have an impact.

He said it boils down to people paying attention while behind the wheel.

"Anytime you're traveling especially on these two-way roads. I would say during school hours, or anytime during the day, you should be aware of the speed limit. You should be paying attention and not being distracted," Lt. Shaw said.

Lt. Shaw says there are several areas in the county where drivers speed. The digital signs are temporary. They will be there for about a month or so.