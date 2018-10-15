Cool & Damp: chilly air blows in and showers continue

There’s still a chance of some rain around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through tonight and Tuesday, but don’t count on getting a ‘soaking.’ Most communities that get enough rain to measure won’t see more than a half inch in the next 48 hours even as a strong cold front blows into the area.

Scattered areas of rain develop here and there until enough dry air moves in to force the rain out by Wednesday morning. In the meantime, get ready for a temperature drop! It’s as cool as the mid-50s early Tuesday and only warming into the low-60s Tuesday afternoon with a breeze from the northwest, clouds, and some light rain in the area. The cooler weather sticks around for a while; temperatures likely stay below the seasonal average through the weekend and next week.

Strong front, weak showers: It’s not always the strength of the ‘front’ that makes for the notable stormy days; that has more to do with the system driving the front than the temperature contrast itself. This early-week front has a huge temperature change from one side to the other: a 20ºF+ drop over the space of 200 miles.

One of the factors making the front so ‘strong’ sits above our heads: the canopy of clouds preventing sunlight from warming the ground and modifying the air just northwest of Alabama.

Since those clouds will be here through Tuesday and at least part of Wednesday, you will probably want to have your jacket handy for the next few days! Some of us may not make it out of the 50s on Tuesday and just barely getting into the 60s on Wednesday.

Hot weather good for good?

There are no signs of summer returning on the horizon, and there are also no signs of above-average warmth there either!

Beyond the Seven Day Forecast, we see a good chance of cooler-than-average weather through October 29th, and the ‘Week 3-4’ outlook still shows cooler weather into early November.

Already thinking about Thanksgiving? I wouldn’t bet on a chilly, sweater-weather Turkey Day: warmer weather possible again middle to late November based on long-range guidance. ‘Warmer’ by late November only means ‘higher than about 61ºF for a high and higher than around 39ºF for a low).

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt