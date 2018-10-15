Contractors open Alabama Highway 133 in Muscle Shoals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- Drivers in the Shoals will endure less traffic starting Monday due to the opening of a popular road.

Alabama Highway 133, or Wilson Dam Road, isn't completely finished, but contractors decided it was time to open the newly designed four-lane road.

The previous two-lane road was a vital stretch of asphalt that connected Alabama Highway 20 to everything North, including Muscle Shoals and Florence. This newly improved pathway should cut down congestion in the area, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

One motorist believes traffic will be a whole better with the improvements.

“it’s going to help a lot. Actually a guy I rent my shop from he’s been rear-ended two weeks ago, and last Sunday he almost got run-over again on a motorcycle” the motorist resident said.

The $5.5 million project lacks one last pave. A DOT official says motorists should expect single lane closures during the day as the final paving work is completed. The road should be complete in about a month, weather permitting.