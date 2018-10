TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is walking in an unknown direction.

John Malcolm Ellis was last seen early Monday morning on Camille Lane in Tuscaloosa, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say he could possibly be wearing a blue windbreaker.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the sheriff’s office at 205-464-8672.