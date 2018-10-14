Week 7 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 7 of the high school football season!

5. Albertville vs. Lee - Samir Allen is back to pass. He looks left, and its picked off by Jacob Dandy. Dandy's got dinner plans for six. He'll take it the other way and into the end zone for the score. The Aggies get the win and are playoff bound.

4. Decatur Heritage Christian vs. Falkville - Tyler Founds fields the kickoff at the 16-yard line for the Eagles, goes left, breaks one tackle, hits another defender with a juke and he finds daylight. Baker Wilson cleared the way for his guy. 84 yards on the score. Founds is just a freshman.

3. Sparkman vs. Bob Jones - Caden Rose drops back to pass. He's looking at the end zone and look who comes down with it on the other end for the score - John Michael Riley. A defender draped all over him, but the kid is a cheat code.

2. John Paul II vs. Randolph - Gerry McCarron will catch this pass, and watch what he does after it. He breaks one tackle. Get off me! McCarron looks like he's gonna be brought down but just keeps on trucking. The wide receiver will take this one in for six - 60 yards on the score.

1. Columbia vs. Athens - Columbia has the ball, and CJ Chatman goes to air it out to Jer-Myron Gilmore. He hauls this ball in with one hand. Are. You. Kidding Me? Columbia falls in this one, but Gilmore gets himself a one-handed catch.