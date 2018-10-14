US Congressional candidate Peter Joffrion talks upcoming midterms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The national midterm elections are coming up in less than a month. One race getting attention in north Alabama is for the 5th district seat in the U.S. Congress. Democrat Peter Joffrion is challenging Republican incumbent Mo Brooks.

This election takes place in the wake of the recent contentious hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In this week's Leadership Perspectives interview, we asked Joffrion what the hearing said to him.

Joffrion says during the campaign he's talked to groups of people both for and against him. We asked if he's surprised by any of the pushback by Republicans to his candidacy.