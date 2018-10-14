Sheffield Police searching for escaped inmate

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Sheffield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for an escaped inmate Sunday. Authorities say Cory Drew Vernon was a trustee at the city jail.

Vernon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, unknown colored shorts and high top shoes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and a shaved head with a scar on the back. Police say he removed his jail-issued jumpsuit at the police department.

Police note the inmate has ties to the Ford City area. If you have any information that could help police, please call 911 or the Sheffield Police Department at (256) 383-1771.