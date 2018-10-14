Free ‘Pop Up Parks’ come back to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new season brings a new flurry of family-friendly events to downtown Huntsville, and one of them just launched on the downtown square this week!

'Pop Up Parks' is a collaboration of local businesses who muster up the creativity to build a parking-space-sized park, each one unique to the company. The fun pop-ups last from October 11th to the 21st.

You can explore 11 of the parking spots converted to mini-parks around Downtown Square. Their motto: "Move out the cars, bring in the People." This year's pop-ups are sponsored by Maynor & Mitchell Eye Center.

