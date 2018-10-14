Pedestrian dies from injuries from accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville Saturday according to police. According to authorities, 28-year-old Jacob Patrick Blackwell died from injuries at Huntsville Hosptial.

Officials say that the vehicle was driving south on Patton Rd. when it hit Blackwell who was trying to cross the same road. He was then transferred to the hospital according to Huntsville Police.

Authorities say a toxicology test was done on the driver, who cooperated during the investigation, and Blackwell.

Criminal charges are not expected as police continue to investigate the incident.