The Hartselle Tigers battled against the Decatur Red Raiders on Friday. Tigers took the win, 35 - 14.
Hartselle vs. Decatur – Week 7
-
Briarwood vs. Hartselle – Week 5
-
Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals – Week 3
-
Austin vs. Hartselle, Week 0
-
Albertville wins Pep Rally of the Week
-
Hartselle vs Brooks, Week 1
-
-
Isolated storms delay Football Friday for some, more storms coming soon
-
Wilson vs. Deshler – Week 4
-
Collinsville vs Section – Week 6
-
Bob Jones vs. Grissom – Week 7
-
Week 5 Top 5 Plays
-
-
Lee vs Grissom, Week 1
-
Decatur officers acquitted of assaulting woman after alleged affair
-
Elkmont vs Ardmore, Week 1