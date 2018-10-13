President Trump approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — President Trump approved an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Alabama Saturday following Hurricane Michael in response to a request from Governor Kay Ivey according to a press release.

The grant is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program and aid will be provided at 75% federal funding for approved costs related to the storm.

“I greatly appreciate President Trump approving our request for federal assistance. Alabama has suffered damage, but we have also stepped in to help our neighbors,” Ivey said. “This assistance will help us recover some of the cost of response and recovery efforts conducted by the state and local governments. This will be a huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected.”

I greatly appreciate President Trump approving our request for federal assistance. This will be a huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected by Hurricane Michael. https://t.co/IaxlZVAEMs — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 13, 2018

The Federal Emergency Declaration was given for the state and Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties according to the Governor’s office.

“Working together with our federal partners is an important part of helping Alabamians move back to some sense of normalcy when impacted by a storm like Hurricane Michael,” Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said. “We are extremely thankful that although Hurricane Michael was a historic storm our state did not encounter any loss of life.”

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency says they are working with all impacted areas to assess damages to see if the state qualifies for any other assistance to help repair infrastructure and the collection and disposal of debris.