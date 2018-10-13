Huntsville man arrested on terrorist threat charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man was arrested Friday after authorities say he made a series of ‘terroristic threats’ to Huntsville Police. A spokesperson with HPD says Micah Duane Chisom, 39, made threats via telephone and in person to 911 dispatchers and police officers threatening to hurt officers.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson says the arrest was executed at Chisom’s workplace without incident. A months-long investigation was conducted by Threat Assessment Investigators after police say the threats were made. The following reports by HPD explain the threats:

September 24 – Officers responded to the 4400 block of McClain in reference to shots fired. Once in the area, neighbors and officers advised shots had been fired from 4408 McClain.

October 4 – Chisom called 911 stating he would kill and cut someone in half if police did not hurry up and respond to 4616 Grizzard Rd (an abandoned former residence of his). Chisom again made threats to kill or shoot officers.

Chisom will be transferred to the Federal court system to be arraigned as a Felon in Possession of a firearm, according to authorities. He is facing a sentence of 10 to 15 years in the Federal Prison system and will have to serve 80-percent of the sentence.