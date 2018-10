MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One person is in custody Saturday after a resident helped deputies stop the offender, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a robbery was reported at 11:20 a.m. at a Dollar General on Pulaski Pike Road. While in route, the offender was detained by the resident. Upon arrival, deputies were able to make an arrest and recovered the firearm used in the robbery.

The sheriff’s office identified the offender as a 20-year-old black man.