6 people injured in South Carolina Cookout shooting

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say six people have been shot at the Cookout on John B. White Sr. Boulevard in Spartanburg.

The shooting happened Friday night around 11:30pm, according to Spartanburg Police. Six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance or personal vehicle after the shooting.

The victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and they are all expected to make a full recovery. The ages of the victims range from 16-24 years old.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Three vehicles in the parking lot were hit by gunfire, police say. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Spartanburg Police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.