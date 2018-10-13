Lauderdale County High School football player airlifted to hospital after spinal injury

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Lauderdale County High School football player was air-lifted to the hospital Friday night during a football game against Phil Campbell according to a Facebook post from the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department and Lauderdale County High School.

According to the post, Carson Harbin suffered a bruised spinal cord from a stinger, also known as a nerve pinch injury. The update says that is a best-case scenario and despite his pain, is in ‘good spirits.’

The post said he was set for one more CT scan for doctors to determine whether he needed to stay the night or be able to go home.

The Facebook post asked for continued prayers and thanked those who had.