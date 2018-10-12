Some rain moves in by Sunday, but is the heat gone for good?

Expect a cool, crisp Saturday morning: overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for some sun and some clouds now and then on Saturday; rain stays away, though. Daytime highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More clouds move in Sunday morning, and some rain is possible as early as sunrise in The Shoals and along (and north of) the Alabama/Tennessee border. Patchy areas of rain move through the Tennessee Valley region throughout the day, but most of the ‘good soaking rain’ falls over Tennessee instead of Alabama. Warmer, more humid air moves in on a southeast breeze, and temperatures top out in the 70s in spite of the clouds and occasional showers.

And for college football in the area, the weather couldn’t be much better for a Saturday in October!

How much rain through next week? North Alabama gets stuck between a ridge to the southeast and a trough to the northwest between Sunday and Tuesday; that kind of set-up can bring widespread heavy rainfall, but this time it looks like the zone of heaviest rain sets up just northwest of the Valley. Expect around 1-2” of rain in The Shoals northward through Wayne, Lawrence and Giles Counties. We could see up to 1” in the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area, but the rainfall potential drops sharply for Northeast Alabama: only a small fraction of an inch.

This week’s US Drought Monitor showed minor drought expansion in Northwest Alabama, so we could use all of the rain we can get!

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt