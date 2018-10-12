× Shooting leaves family shaken up after bullets fly past them while in bed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested Victor Ortiz-Castillo. They believe he shot into a mobile home on Triana Boulevard Thursday evening.

The home he shot into was Eric Buchanan’s. The incident happened at Merrimac Manor Mobile Home Community. Two months ago there was a double homicide there.

Right now, Buchanan is counting his blessings. Police said the bullets were not intended for Buchanan, his girlfriend or their 3-year-old son.

“We heard — POP! POP! I looked at the windows [and] walked through the trailer to see if anything was around it,” Buchanan explained.

Two hours later, bullets came flying through his mobile home. “The sheetrock started blowing off the wall and into the trailer from where the bullet holes had entered through,” Buchanan said.

Fortunately, no one was struck. But, Buchanan did see a bullet fly pass him in bed. “If we had walked through, or if my son had run through, or if we had been sitting there, I could`ve potentially been hit,” Buchanan said.

Police said Ortiz-Castillo admitted to shooting in the direction of his neighbors but claims he was shooting at someone else.

His trailer is damaged by bullet holes too. “Cops searched through his house and found about a bunch of assault rifles [and a] 9mm,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan is thankful to be alive and to share his story because it could`ve ended a lot worse.

WHNT News 19 spoke with the owner of the mobile home community about the shooting, and the double homicide that occurred there a month ago.

He said these last two incidents are out of the ordinary and not typical behavior from his tenants. The owner also said the lease states homeowners are not allowed to have firearms on the property.