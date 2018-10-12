× Man accused of shooting into mobile home arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested Victor Ortiz-Castillo. They believe he shot into a mobile home on Triana Blvd. Thursday evening.

Police responded to the mobile home park after reports of shots being fired. The victims told police they heard the shooting and laid down on the floor. They letter found evidence that bullets had entered their home.

The victims told police they thought the shots had come from a neighboring home.

Officers went to the home, which they say had a door standing open. Officers interviewed Ortiz-Castillo, who had returned to the home while offers were there. They say he admitted to the shooting, but claimed he was shooting at someone else. Investigators say there was no evidence to support that claim.

Officers arrested Ortiz-Castillo and charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.