Looking to help Hurricane Michael victims? Check with ‘Volunteer Florida’

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. – You’ve seen the damage, now many want to know how they can help!

An organization in Florida is working to help organize the effort.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recommended on its Facebook page for volunteers and donors to contact Volunteer Florida. The Tallahassee-based organization is the lead agency for volunteerism in the state.

Volunteer Florida can be reached at www.volunteerflorida.org, info@volunteerflorida.org, https://www.facebook.com/VolunteerFlorida, or by calling 850-414-7400.