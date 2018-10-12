Looking to help Hurricane Michael victims? Check with ‘Volunteer Florida’
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. – You’ve seen the damage, now many want to know how they can help!
An organization in Florida is working to help organize the effort.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recommended on its Facebook page for volunteers and donors to contact Volunteer Florida. The Tallahassee-based organization is the lead agency for volunteerism in the state.
Volunteer Florida can be reached at www.volunteerflorida.org, info@volunteerflorida.org, https://www.facebook.com/VolunteerFlorida, or by calling 850-414-7400.
If you go to their website, you initially have 2 options, “donate” money or “volunteer” to choose from. Those links will take you to other pages to fill in information.
“There are a lot of people that want to deliver supplies. For law enforcement, public safety, emergency workers, residents, animals, etc.,” says the sheriff’s office. “We are trying to determine needs, the receiving point and coordinator for those efforts. It’s a huge effort and could sometimes cause”
The sheriff’s office also says no one should just head into the area without coordination. They would hate for anyone to arrive and not be allowed to enter the area, or have no where to deliver donated goods.