× J.F. Drake State Technical College announces new president

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s Drake State Technical College is under new leadership.

Dr. Patricia Sims was announced as the new president of the two-year college. The announcement was made Wednesday during an Alabama Community College System board of trustees meeting.

Sims has 25 years of experience in both K-12 and higher education. Most recently, she served as Dean of the College of Education at Athens State University in Athens, Alabama. Sims previously served at Drake State for more than 12 years as Student Services Management Director and Dean of Instructional and Student Services.

“My career as an educator, administrator, advocate, and community leader has prepared me for the role of president at Drake State,” Sims said. “I am passionate about the role Alabama’s community colleges play in preparing individuals for successful futures and I am committed to expanding this mission in the Huntsville community. It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to serve in this capacity and I look forward to working with Drake State’s faculty, staff, administration, and students to move the college forward.”

Sims begins her new role as president on Dec. 1.