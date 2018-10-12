× Huntsville Police respond to shots fired at popular nightclub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man was arrested Friday following an early morning shooting at a popular Hunstville nightclub.

Police responded to Club 3208 located on Long Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police say the incident took place while off-duty officers were trying to break up a fight. That’s when police said someone pulled out a gun and fired two shots. No injuries were reported.

One person was arrested when police say he ran from them and dropped a gun in the process.

The off-duty officers were providing security for the club at the time.

Over a dozen officers responded to the scene to help clear the parking lot.