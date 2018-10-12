× Huntsville City Council approves rate increase over next 5 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has approved a rate increase for Huntsville Utilities Customers.

The council voted four to one in favor of five annual increases to the monthly availability fee. The first increase, if approved by the Tennessee Valley Authority, will go into effect January 1, 2019.

The fee is currently $9.17. It will increase by $1 each year over the next five years.

Huntsville Utilities says the increased fees will go towards electric system maintenance and the improvements required to meet the needs of the growing community.