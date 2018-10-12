× Former resident donated 12 acres to the city of Arab

ARAB, Ala. — A former resident donated 12 acres of property to the city with one stipulation: that the city not sell the stretch.

The property is off of 12th Avenue in Arab. “A lady who was originally from Arab, her name was Sandra Putnam, her married last name is Kaye, she stays in touch with what’s going on in Arab by the newspaper, the television, and friends that she contacts,” explained Mayor Bob Joslin.

She donated the property. “She had a little catered luncheon at the property on 12th Avenue, invited 25 or 30 friends, and she donated the property to the city that afternoon which was really a shock to me,” Joslin said.

The property is just off of Main Street, right along 12th Avenue.

So what’s next? The former owner’s only stipulation was the city not sell the stretch. “We plan to put together maybe a group of people to brainstorm ideas of what we could possibly use it for and she said she’d like to participate on that committee,” Joslin explained.

It’s on the agenda for Monday night’s council meeting. That will get the ball rolling. Joslin said the idea is to use the property in the best interest of the city and the people who live there, and make the donor proud.