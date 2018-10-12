× Alumni & students excited about Alabama A&M Homecoming

NORMAL, Ala. – It`s homecoming weekend for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. On Saturday, the football team will take on Alcorn State University, but before the big game, there are a ton of activities planned.

Friday, the Alumni Day Party was held.

Since 1875, Alabama A&M University has been an HBCU founded on the principles of togetherness.

So, homecoming 2018 is still a part of that principle. Everyone – old and young – can enjoy each other`s company.

“It can be overwhelming because you haven`t seen people in years and some people don`t get a chance to come back every year, so it may be 20 to 30 years before you are able to see them,” Alumni Kimberli Ard said.

Ard hasn`t missed a homecoming game since she graduated in 1982.

“It`s a very big deal! This is one game we look for all year up against The Magic City Classic, but homecoming is very big,” Ard explained.

“I feel like it`s a good scene because you have a group of African- Americans that can come together with no fussing, not fighting and everybody is getting along having a good time, so that`s a good thing to be around,” Senior Alexis Brinkley said.

Homecoming isn’t just for the students and alumni either.

“My mom, my dad, of course, my aunties and brother are coming. So yeah they are big fans of A&M,” Sophomore Jamall Hamilton said.

The Bulldogs are hoping to take home a win, but if not just being surrounded by one another is something that’s priceless.

Click here for a list of activities happening.