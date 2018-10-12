× 9th Annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk this Sunday in Decatur

Decatur, Ala. – Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation announces the 9th Annual Lee Lott Power of Pink Walk will be held Sunday, October 14 at Founder’s Park amphitheater.

The event will start at 1pm, with music, food vendors and a silent auction.

The one-mile walk will begin at 2pm.

Lee Lott is a cancer survivor and advocate who has dedicated her efforts to raising awareness about breast cancer and helping others in the community affected by the disease.

Proceeds from the 2018 event will benefit Decatur Morgan Hospital breast health services and cancer programs, including the purchase of a 3D mammography machine.

Registration is $20 and can be completed online here.

For more information, contact the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation office at (256) 973-2187 or email foundation@dmhnet.org