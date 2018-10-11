If you need to know if your property was damaged during Hurricane Michael, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released satellite imagery of the damaged areas along the Florida coastline. You can zoom in on any area to check on specific locations or property.
Worried about hurricane damage? Check this satellite map for an aerial view of the aftermath of Michael
-
How NASA SPoRT imaging helps forecasters keep you safe
-
Gov. Ivey declares statewide State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Michael
-
Take a peek inside Hurricane Michael’s eyewall as it made landfall
-
New equipment at Marshall Space Flight Center will help with better weather forecasts
-
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
-
-
Department of Public Health teams mobilizing for Hurricane Michael
-
Michael kills six and wipes out Florida beach town
-
How to help the American Red Cross after Hurricane Michael
-
Blood donations needed during natural disasters
-
Category 4 Hurricane Michael roars nearer to Florida coast
-
-
13 years ago, a dire forecast proved to be all too accurate before Hurricane Katrina
-
Tropical Depression Fourteen Develops in the Gulf of Mexico
-
Fall finally arrives this week as Hurricane Michael moves east of Alabama