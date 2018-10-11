Worried about hurricane damage? Check this satellite map for an aerial view of the aftermath of Michael

If you need to know if your property was damaged during Hurricane Michael, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released satellite imagery of the damaged areas along the Florida coastline. You can zoom in on any area to check on specific locations or property.

Click here to check the map.