WATCH: NASA shares status update after failed Soyuz launch

NASA held a news conference to provide a status update on the International Space Station following this morning’s Soyuz spacecraft abort during launch that ended with the safe landing of two Expedition 57 crew members.

The briefing originated from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying Nick Hague of NASA and Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:40 a.m. EDT (2:40 p.m. Baikonur time). Shortly after launch, there was an anomaly with the booster and the ascent to orbit was aborted resulting in a ballistic landing of the spacecraft in Kazakhstan.

Search and rescue teams recovered Hague and Ovchinin from the capsule at the landing site. Both are in good condition. They were then transported to the launch site at Baikonur, where they were greeted by their families, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, and other NASA and Roscosmos officials.