Tuscumbia firefighters begin disaster relief drive for Gulf Coast

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – As soon as Hurricane Michael exited the Gulf Coast, relief efforts began. First responders in Tuscumbia are collecting non-perishable goods to take to the devastated area as soon as possible.

Between calls on Wednesday, Tuscumbia firefighters were glued to the television. They stood in disbelief as they watched the area many of them go for vacation destroyed.

“I’m feeling bad for the folks down there as far as the community, and of course the guys that work in the community’s; the first responders, police fire, EMS,” stated Tuscumbia Assistant Fire Chief David Pate.

The Tuscumbia Fire Department knew they needed to do something to help. By Thursday morning, firefighters began collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

“Putting us in the same situation; we would want help if we were in that exact situation,” said Pate. “So, we decided to do what we could to do our part to get them some help and some relief.”

They have given relief before. During Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, the Colbert County area filled three towable trailers with supplies.

“I am grateful our first responders are interested in helping others,” explained Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood. “But then again, that’s kind of what they do all the time. I want folks to understand who these men are, men and women, our first responders are always thinking of others first.”

Giving hearts which will hopefully spread into the community once again.

Disaster relief supplies can be dropped off at the Tuscumbia Fire Department on Dickson Street at any time. Once they fill the current trailer it will be taken to a FEMA distribution center and another trailer will be brought in to fill. They can use water, canned foods, hygiene products, and new clothing.