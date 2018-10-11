× Thirty dogs need to be adopted in Marshall County; their days are numbered

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Animal Control has 30 dogs that need to be adopted as soon as possible because their days are numbered.

“Some of those are spayed and neutered, and some of them are not yet,” said Friends of Marshall County Animals volunteer Mary Harris.

Harris and Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks work every day to find new homes for the strays picked up in Marshall County.

“The facilities where we house the dogs are full and so every day people call needing Marshall County to pick up a stray dog. The stray population in Marshall County has not decreased in the last few years,” Harris explained, “When we run out of place to put dogs. It’s going to be a very, very difficult day for all of us. Either we can’t pick up new dogs or the dogs we have will have to be put down, and that’s just a cold hard fact.”

They work with rescues and 2nd Chance Shelter in Boaz to help get the dogs adopted. “We work with rescues in the North Alabama area,” Harris said, “We work with Felines and Canines Rescue Center, and Friends of Rescue, and we work with Crossing Paths, and A New Leash on Life. Those people help us to the extent they can to help us find homes for the dogs. ”

But, the rescues are getting full too.

Harris said, generally speaking, Marshall County Animal Control doesn’t take owner surrenders, just stray animals. “Marshall County is not a no-kill, but we do not kill dogs unless it is absolutely necessary, because the dog is vicious, or irreparably damaged in some way,” she added.

So that’s why Hooks and Harris are asking potential owners to step up. “Some of them are pit mixes but every dog there is unique and happy,” Harris said. “We’re currently charging them about $40 to adopt a dog and that covers it being spayed and neutered,” Hooks said.

Pictures of all of the animals picked up go onto the Marshall County Animal Control Alabama Facebook page. If you want to adopt a pet you can go on Facebook and look at them, and then give Marshall County Animal Control a call. You can reach someone who can help at (25) 960-0960 or (256)505-7730.