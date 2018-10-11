“Sister Schubert” gives back to the Huntsville community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Patricia Barnes, the founder of Sister Schubert rolls, was a guest speaker for the Women's Economic Development Council luncheon on Thursday, but that wasn't her only stop here in Huntsville.

Patricia Barnes a.k.a Sister Schubert began baking when she was a little girl and now her story is an inspiration to many and so is her generosity.

Whenever Barnes is invited to speak or visit somewhere, she also looks to see where she can give back locally, like the Manna House in Huntsville. She describes this as a thank you to God for helping her with her career.

"I promised the Lord that when I started this company that if he would help me with my bread, I would help him feed his people," Barnes said.

She's following through with that promise. Barnes donated more than 50 pans of "Sister Schubert" rolls to Manna House, a food distribution center on the south side of Huntsville, whose goal is to help families going through a tough time.

"The fact that she would bring us product that we can bless to families that they can have a Sister Schubert roll or cinnamon roll tonight in their hot meal is just wonderful," said Fran Fluhler, the director of Manna House. "It's very giving and very generous and we are very grateful to be able to have something that people consider comfort food. It's really special to be able to offer tonight."

"For her to be willing and actually initiate the idea of gifting it to Manna House and here in the Huntsville community to spread a little love it really just epitomizes her generosity," said Karen Mockensturm, president of the Women's Economic Development Council.

Barnes told WHNT News 19 when she first started her business she could only donate a pan or two of rolls every so often, but now she's thankful that she's able to help communities all over the country. She says seeing a place like Manna House reaffirms her of all the good going on in the world.

Manna House is open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Fluhler welcomes anyone in need to come join. The center is located at 2110 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.