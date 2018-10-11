× Road closures scheduled Oct. 13 ahead of Alabama A&M Homecoming Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Attention drivers. If you are planning to head to downtown Huntsville this Saturday, you can expect some detours due to Alabama A&M’s annual homecoming parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m Saturday, October 13. Holmes Avenue, Monroe Street, Jefferson Street and Clinton Avenue will all have detours in place during the parade.

Drivers in the area Saturday should expect detours and traffic delays as well as large amounts of pedestrian traffic. Police will be posted throughout the affected intersections to keep business traffic flowing and open in the area.

Below is a map of the parade route.