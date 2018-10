× Huntsville dental office offering free dental care for veterans Nov. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Flint River Dental in Huntsville will be offering free dental services to veterans on Saturday, November 10.

The free services will be offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Services include free cleanings, fillings and extractions on a first come, first serve basis to veterans without dental insurance.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Flint River Dental is located onĀ 2246 Winchester Road.