Holly can add variety and texture to your landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you think of Holly you may have visions of a large overgrown shrub, burying the corner of your house. Or maybe a thick hedge of sharp pointed leaves too big under your windows. But the world of Holly has a wider range than these two scenarios.

Many Hollies are evergreen and tolerate a wide variety of soil and lighting situations. Quite a few forms are berry producing in the winter. Some Hollies can have thorns but choosing the right size and variety can add great texture to your landscape.

Chinese Holly, called Red Beauty, is slow growing and has dark green leaves with red berries. There are Hollies like Japanese Holly that don't have any sharp spines on the leaf and do not grow too large. Another variety, Soft Touch, is quite soft and useful in smaller landscapes.

Not all Hollies are evergreen though, like the Holly variety called Winter Berry. Once the leaves fall off for the winter- the bright red berries are on full display for months until finally, the birds get their fest by early spring.

Why not look into the wide range of Holly to find the right plant for a spot in your garden?