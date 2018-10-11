Hand sink issues on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Longhorn Steakhouse

1450 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 82

Violations:

Food was at improper temperatures. The beef in the reach in cooler was at 55ºF. Follow up: Beef was at 39ºF.

Utensils were found in the back hand sink of the kitchen. Straws and paper were found in the bar hand sink. Follow up: Manager removed the utensils from the back hand sink and removed the straws and paper out of bar hand sink.



The manager confirmed all violations were corrected. He says they have a great staff at this western-chic Longhorn location.

__________

Pho #89

7407 Hwy 72 W D, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 80

Violations:

Residue was found in the ice chute. Follow up: The manager cleaned the residue found in ice chute.

Hand soap was missing at the hand sink. Follow up: The manager replaced hand soap at hand sink.



All violations were corrected.

__________

Clean Plate Winner:

Church Street Purveyor

201 Jefferson St N, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 98

A purveyor is defined as 'a provider of particularly high-end fare, provisions, and merriment.'

Owners Stephanie and Matt Mell of Church Street Purveyor, on Jefferson Street in Huntsville, have created a space to do just that.

The almost-year-old restaurant offers a warm and cozy atmosphere with ample seating and a private dining room.

The environment is only complimented by their innovative menu offering exciting dishes from a smokey white bean cassoulet with Spanish octopus -- to a New Zealand rack of lamb with a sea urchin mousse.

And not to mention a superb braised bone-in filet.

Pick up a book and discover the fun and 'novel' cocktails tucked between the pages, like a Farewell to Arms and Fahrenheit 451.