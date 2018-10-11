Gillus Carter homicide remains unsolved in Tuscumbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Colbert County homicide has remained unsolved since August. Tuscumbia police are pleading with the public for information which could lead to an arrest in connection to the death of Gillus Carter.

It’s a case that has lead investigators down many paths. What they know for certain is that 30-year-old Gillus Carter died at the hands of another person.

On August 16, Carter was in the parking lot of Chapel Hill Church of Christ on Highway 72. Police say at least one vehicle entered the parking lot and struck Carter while purposely doing doughnuts. He died two weeks later.

Tuscumbia police have interviewed several people, but as of now, there’s no one person of interest. According to investigators, witnesses placed a newer, dark-colored Ford Mustang at the scene when Carter was run over.

Tuscumbia police could really use help from the public. If you remember even the smallest of details from the night of August 16, investigators would like to hear from you.

There are three easy ways to give operators your anonymous tips. Over the phone dial (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter how you get the information to them, you will be eligible for a cash reward.