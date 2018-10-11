× Free conference on Sunday for local kidney patients, caregivers

Huntsville, Ala. – The Alabama Kidney Foundation will hold a free patient education conference October 14th from 12pm – 3pm in Huntsville.

The event, at EarlyWorks Children’s History Museum on Madison Street, will provide kidney patients the opportunity to become more informed on topics related to kidney disease.

Speakers will include three nephrology consultants: Dr. Todd Broome, Dr. Roger Coomer and Dr. John Clark. A dietitian will address fresenius kidney care and a registered radiologic technologist will speak about nephcon vascular access.

Admission is free for one patient and one caregiver. Food will be provided.

Online registration is available here.

If you have any questions, please email Chelsea Yarber at chelsea@alkidney.org or call (256) 975-0000.