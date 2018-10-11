Athens grocery store owner refuses to sell Pepsi products with NFL logo

ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens grocery store owner is taking a stand against the NFL by refusing to sell Pepsi products that bear its logo.

According to a post on S&Z Grocery‘s Facebook page Wednesday morning, the store will stop selling 20 oz. Pepsi and Diet Pepsi products until the logo is removed.

The post read:

“This may cause me to lose some business, but here goes. S&Z supermarket currently will not be selling 20 ounce Pepsi or Diet Pepsi. These two items are currently produced with the NFL logo on them. I refuse to sell the product until the logo is removed. I will not bow down in order to the make a dollar as long as the athletes are allowed to bow down and disrespect the flag and country that I love.”

The post received dozens of comments supporting the owner’s ban. Many commented on how proud they were with the decision, some even said they would start shopping at the business because of the move.