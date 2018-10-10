× Traffic study on Highway 431 in Marshall County is finished

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A traffic study on U.S. Highway 431 from Guntersville to Boaz in Marshall County is finished and officials say some of the recommended changes in it will start as money becomes available, and in terms of priority.

“ALDOT will review these recommendations, prioritize these recommendations, and then as funds are available, implement some of these recommendations,” explained Marshall County Economic Development Council President Matt Arnold.

Some of those changes are things like removing or rerouting intersections, adding or removing curbs, and traffic light timing. “That’s probably going to be the first thing that you’ll see, is that the lights will be better synchronized,” Arnold said, “That’s an easy fix and you’ll see that almost immediately. One of the recommendations in Guntersville was a roundabout at the north end of the peninsula just before the River Bridge.”

The traffic issues on 431 were starting to hinder economic development and that’s the driving force behind the study. “Logistics is a key element in economic development. You’ve got to be able to get your product to market and you’ve got to be able to get the supply of your raw materials to your facility,” Arnold said. Traffic issues on a major thoroughfare can pose a problem to prospective companies.

Click here to view the study.