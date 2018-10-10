Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Rico Williams teaches 5th grade at Madison Crossroads. "He is phenomenal. He is the heartbeat of our staff. He has great energy. Kids love him. He is very passionate about his profession, very passionate about the kids. He just does a great job for us." said Assistant Principal Adam Walker.

"Love walking in his room because they are excited they are involved they are engaged there is great inaction between him and the kids. It's just an exciting place to be."

For Mr. Williams, his diligence and commitment haven't gone unnoticed.

"My hard work is paying off. Someone is watching me." said Williams.

And his message to his students?

"To do the right thing."