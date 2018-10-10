Medical license suspension process underway for Dr. Michael Dick over sexual misconduct

DECATUR, Ala. — New steps have been taken regarding the scandal surrounding a Decatur doctor currently being sued by multiple women for sexual misconduct and harassment. According to our news partners at AL.com, the process to suspend the medical license of Dr. Michael Dick is underway by the Alabama Medical Examiners Board.

Doctor Dick was arrested in January on misdemeanor harassment charges. Last month, the doctor was convicted on three counts of harassment involving female patients. He was found guilty of one count and plead guilty to the other two with the understanding he would appeal the verdicts to Morgan County Circuit Court.

Dick still practices at Alabama Medicine and Rheumatology but this move by the board may soon change that.

On Tuesday, in a specially called meeting, the board began the process of recommending dick’s medical license be suspended according to the report. The suspension charges follow a “lengthy investigation by the agency into allegations of sexual misconduct,” according to a board press release in the article.

Doctor Dick has denied all accusation of inappropriate behavior.

The report says the board will present its findings to the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission, which will make the yes or no decision on suspending his medical license.

The suspension could be considered as early as the commission’s next scheduled meeting on October 24th.

The report says the board plans to release more details Wednesday and once the board files a complaint it will go in Dick’s publicly-available record on the board’s website.